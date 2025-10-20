Jacob Elordi says 'Euphoria 3' will be 'incredibly clever and cinematic'

Jacob Elordi has offered an exciting sneak peek into the much-awaited third season of 'Euphoria' season 3.

Speaking to Variety at the Academy Museum Gala red carpet, the actor stated, "It was incredible, man. It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before."

Elordi teased that the series creator, Sam Levinson, is ready to present something "incredibly clever and cinematic", something he believes people will like.

On his character arc, the actor added, "Everybody shoots at different storylines. I don't know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline. You don't know what the other story lines are. It's like FBI files. So it's great because I'll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven't been able to do before. I'm really excited."

During the conversation, Elordi also revealed that the third season was shot on different kinds of film and that it looks beautiful.

'Euphoria' follows the story of a group of high school students who orbit around Rue (Zendaya), who must navigate intense social dynamics, family drama, and stay clean after rehabilitation.

Following its successful run in the first two seasons, the show received 25 Emmy nominations and won nine awards.

Returning cast members include Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Martha Kelly, among others, whereas new cast members include Bella Podaras, Cailyn Rice, Bill Bodner, Danielle Deadwyler, Colleen Camp, Eli Roth, Hemky Madera, Jack Topalian, Sam Trammell, and Trisha Paytas, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy-winning series is all set to return after a three-year hiatus. It went into production in February this year and will debut in spring 2026 on HBO.