Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega among 529 new Academy members eligible to vote for Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 529 film professionals from around the world to join its membership ranks, bringing a new wave of actors, filmmakers, executives and craftspeople into the organisation responsible for voting on the Academy Awards.

The Academy shared the news on its official social media handles.

Among the most prominent names in the 2026 invitee class are actors Jacob Elordi, Jenna Ortega, Teyana Taylor and Jon Bernthal, along with Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro.

If they accept, they will become part of the Academy's voting body that determines future Oscar winners.

The Academy announced that this year's class includes 95 Oscar nominees, 21 Oscar winners and three recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards.

While the total is slightly lower than last year's 534 invitations, the demographic composition of the group highlights the organisation's continuing efforts to broaden representation across its membership.

"We are delighted to invite this remarkable group of film artists and professionals from around the world to join the Academy," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor was quoted as saying in a joint statement, adding, "Through their commitment to filmmaking, this year's exceptionally talented class has made significant contributions to our global movie industry."

The actors branch features several high-profile additions. Elordi and Mia Goth, both associated with the upcoming Frankenstein, received invitations, as did Ortega, known for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Death of a Unicorn.

Notably, talent behind the Oscar-winning animated phenomenon K-Pop Demon Hunters earned invitations, including directors Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang, as well as music contributor EJAE.

Among the most prominent Indian invitees is filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj, known for acclaimed films such as Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider. Joining him are veteran film editors A. Sreekar Prasad and Deepa Bhatia.

The Academy's international reach is also reflected in invitations extended across multiple branches to professionals from a wide range of countries and filmmaking traditions.

Academy membership remains invitation-only, with candidates selected through branch recommendations, committee reviews and final approval by the Board of Governors.

Only those who formally accept their invitations will be added to the Academy's rolls and gain voting privileges for future Oscar races.