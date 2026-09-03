'Spider-Man' star Jacob Batalon marries Veronica Leahov in France wedding

Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon has shared photos and videos from his wedding celebration with interior designer Veronica Leahov in the south of France.

According to People, Batalon and Leahov celebrated their marriage with 56 family members and close friends during a three day event at Château de Tourreau in Provence from August 25 to 27.

The couple had previously legally married in a private courthouse ceremony.

Batalon later shared photos and videos from the celebrations on Instagram.

“Got the girl. Got the last name. Got the forever,” he wrote. “Married my best friend surrounded by our favorite people, and it was everything we could have dreamed of and more.”

He thanked those who helped bring the wedding together before adding: “Mrs. Batalon, you look good on me.”

The couple exchanged handwritten vows during an outdoor ceremony on August 26, with their pastor Peter Madan officiating.

Leahov wore a strapless corset gown by Galia Lahav before changing into a long sleeved lace dress for the reception. Batalon wore a classic black tuxedo before later switching to a white suit jacket.

Several familiar faces from the Spider-Man films were also part of the celebration. Remy Hii, Zach Barack and Tony Revolori served as Batalon’s best men, while Tom Holland and Zendaya were among the guests.

“We always knew we wanted our wedding to be more than just one evening,” Batalon and Leahov told People.

“We wanted it to feel like an experience, a few beautiful days where everyone we love could slow down, be together and celebrate with us.”

The festivities began with an outdoor pizza welcome dinner and ended with a farewell brunch and pool day. The wedding also featured live musicians, a magician, a live painter and a fireworks display.

Batalon and Leahov met through mutual friends in October 2023 and announced their engagement in March 2025.

Following the celebrations, the newlyweds plan to spend their honeymoon at a private tropical destination before returning home.