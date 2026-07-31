Is Jacob Batalon married? 'Spider-Man' actor confirms wedding to Veronica Leahov

Jacob Batalon has officially tied the knot with longtime partner Veronica Leahov, more than a year after the couple announced their engagement.

Batalon seemingly revealed the news during a recent interview promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he casually referred to Leahov as "my wife." The offhand comment quickly caught fans' attention, serving as the first public confirmation that the pair had quietly married.

That wasn't the only sign. Batalon was also spotted wearing a wedding band while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fueling speculation that the couple had already exchanged vows.

Around the same time, Leahov updated her professional website to include the surname Batalon, further confirming the marriage.

Neither Batalon nor Leahov has publicly announced their marriage or shared details about when or where the ceremony took place.

Leahov is a Moldova-born interior designer based in New York. Although she has been in a relationship with one of Marvel's biggest stars for several years, she has largely stayed out of the public eye.

The couple have also maintained a low-profile relationship, making only occasional appearances together.

The apparent marriage comes more than a year after Batalon proposed to Leahov in New York City in March 2025.

Batalon announced the engagement on Instagram with photos from the candlelit New York proposal, writing, "The beginning of the rest of our lives together," while Leahov described the moment as "the purest happiness" she had ever experienced.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, the couple made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of Novocaine, in which Batalon appeared in a supporting role.

Their decision to keep much of their relationship private mirrors that of fellow Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, who have also remained largely silent about their engagement and wedding.

Batalon later revealed that neither he nor Holland knew the other was planning to propose, putting to rest fan speculation that the two couples had coordinated their engagements.