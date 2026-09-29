Jackie Chan alive and well after fake death rumours spread online

False reports claiming Jackie Chan had died began circulating across social media, leaving fans questioning whether the news was real.

The false claims quickly gained attention across social media, prompting confusion among fans and reports clarifying that the actor is alive.

Several outlets have since fact-checked the rumours, with no credible reports or official statements supporting claims that Jackie has died.

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There has been no announcement from Jackie’s family, representatives or official social media accounts about his death, and no credible reports support the claims circulating online.

This is not the first time Jackie has found himself at the centre of false death rumours.

Similar claims circulated in 2011, when reports suggested that he had died following a heart attack. The rumours spread widely enough for his team to respond through his official Facebook page, confirming that the actor was “alive and well”.

Another death hoax involving Jackie surfaced in 2022, with fact-checkers again finding no evidence to support claims that he had died.

Jackie remains active in the entertainment industry and has continued to make public appearances in recent months.

Earlier this year, the actor attended the Cannes Film Festival, where he spoke about his career and received a standing ovation during an appearance celebrating his work in cinema.

Jackie has remained a familiar presence on screen throughout his decades-long career and continues to work in the entertainment industry.

For now, fans can be reassured that the latest reports are simply another death hoax, with no credible evidence supporting the claims circulating online.