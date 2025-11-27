Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker-starrer 'Rush Hour 4' is officially in the works

In a major reunion, Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker starrer beloved buddy-cop series Rush Hour is heading for a much-awaited sequel.

According to Variety, Rush Hour 4 is currently in the works, with Paramount brought on board to distribute the latest instalment in the franchise. The film is reportedly arriving with the intervention of US President Donald Trump, who "personally requested" the studio to revive the franchise, Variety added.

Brett Ratner, who directed the previous three instalments, will return for the fourth film, which will also mark the return of actors Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker.

Rush Hour 4 will mark Ratner's first feature film since Dwayne Johnson's Hercules. He was later seen embroiled in #MeToo allegations. In 2017, he was accused of sexual assault by Melanie Kohler and also sued for defamation, following which both sides settled in the fall of 2018, according to Deadline.

At that time, this caused Warner Bros. to sever all ties with the producer-director, with whom they had a lucrative deal.

The first film in the Rush Hour franchise released in 1998, with the second in 2001 and the third in 2007. The first film follows two police officers who are forced to work together to rescue a Chinese diplomat's abducted daughter.

Rush Hour was a hit, collecting $244 million (Dh896 million approximately) globally. The follow-ups turned out to be even bigger commercial hits, making $347 million and $258 million, respectively.

Anticipation remains at peak about what the makers will bring about. Further details on the plot or cast are yet to be unveiled.

Earlier in 2022, Jackie Chan, during his appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, that he was "talking" about it, according to People.