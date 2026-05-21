Jack Ryan: Ghost War out now; where in Dubai was the film shot?

Dubai's iconic landmarks have been featured in yet another blockbuster movie — one you can watch right now on Prime Video.

Filmed in early 2025, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War uses Dubai’s unique blend of futuristic skylines and diverse landscapes to deliver a visually thrilling, action-packed espionage movie.

The newest Jack Ryan feature film, starring John Krasinski in the title role, Sienna Miller, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly, was partially shot in the emirate, and features landmarks such as Dubai Marina (with traditional dhow vessels), Al Seef, One&Only One Za’abeel, Dubai’s desert landscapes, Emirates Towers and the Gate Avenue district in DIFC, as well as Burj Park.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Amazon MGM Studios released the movie, which is a continuation of the Prime Video series of the same name, globally on Wednesday, May 20. The Dubai scenes were filmed in collaboration with the Dubai Media Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

Dubai: A global media destination

Not only does this collaboration throw light on Dubai's most eye-catching attractions, it also solidifies its role in global cinema, positioning it as a leading destination for media production.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, had some insight on why productions are choosing Dubai for their shoots.

“Global productions are increasingly choosing Dubai for its ability to combine world-class infrastructure, exceptional creative talent, production efficiency, and streamlined processes within a highly supportive environment.”

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of DET, and Chairman of the Dubai Film Development Committee, said, “Dubai has always been a place that inspires creativity and innovation, and we have consistently sought to work on partnerships and projects that can leverage and further enhance these qualities."

The Jack Ryan production is helmed by renowned director Andrew Bernstein and produced by Sunday Night’s John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, alongside Andrew Form.

The filming of the movie’s scenes in Dubai was supported by the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Film Development Committee, Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, and Emirates Airline, alongside several private sector entities.