Jack Lowden may not be the next James Bond, but finds speculation flattering

Hollywood actor Jack Lowden has addressed speculation surrounding his possible casting as the next James Bond, saying that the attention is "all very flattering" but maintaining that he does not wish to add to the ongoing discussions about the coveted 007 role, according to People.

The Slow Horses star, 36, addressed the rumours in an interview. While he neither confirmed nor denied the reports, Lowden acknowledged that being considered for the iconic role was flattering.

"It's nice to be mentioned, for any role, and I'm just not really going to add to the noise," he added.

Lowden also responded to comments made by his Slow Horses co-star Gary Oldman, who had suggested in a September interview that the actor was among those being considered for the role.

During an appearance on Canada's The Morning Show, Oldman, 68, had said that the casting decision had already been made, although an official announcement was still awaited, according to People.

Oldman keeps his 'fingers crossed'

"We're going to find out pretty soon, aren't we?" Oldman said at the time. "Because they have picked [the next Bond]. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack."

Reacting to his co-star's remarks, Lowden said he appreciated the support but was not reading too much into the prediction.

"It's very nice, and Gary's a sweetheart. It's particularly lovely, coming from someone like him. But I don't really listen to it," he said.

Lowden's name has been circulating among potential contenders to succeed Daniel Craig, who portrayed the legendary British secret agent in five films, beginning with 2006's Casino Royale and concluding with 2021's No Time to Die.

In October, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lowden and fellow actor Callum Turner, also 36, were among the finalists being considered for the role. The report added that the two actors were expected to participate in final screen tests at the end of October before a casting decision was made.

The next James Bond film is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the franchise in 2025. Denis Villeneuve, known for directing Dune and Blade Runner 2049, is attached to direct the film, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, according to the outlet.

Amazon MGM Studios had announced in May that the search for the next James Bond had officially begun. However, the studio has refrained from commenting on specific names during the casting process.

"While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right," the studio had said in a statement.

The upcoming James Bond film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in 2028.