'Been paying my taxes since the age of 20': Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Monday addressed reports linking her name to the recent Income Tax searches in Mumbai.

She posted a statement on Instagram, claiming that the search was not related to her in any way.

“It's heartbreaking to see that There's a growing trend amongst the self-styled online reporters & some mainstream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts. Let's, therefore, set the record straight. The search was not pertaining to me," Rakul wrote.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul emphasised that she has been paying her taxes since the age of 20 and stated that she is not involved in “any kind of illegal foreign remittance in personal capacity."

"Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background and had no godfather in the industry. I have come up through sheer hard work and as a responsible, law-abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years. I am not involved in any kind of illegal foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither has anyone ever gifted me any property at anyt ime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle," she added.

Rakul further urged all to clarify facts always before publishing any "false" news.

“I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts. I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood," she concluded.