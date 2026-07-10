IU and Lee Jong Suk break up after 4 years; agencies confirm power couple's split

IU and Lee Jong Suk have officially called it quits after four years together, sending K‑drama and K‑pop fans into collective heartbreak mode. Their agencies EDAM Entertainment and ACE FACTORY confirmed on July 10 that the superstar couple has broken up, adding that they’ve decided to remain good colleagues in the industry.

The two, often dubbed one of Korean entertainment’s most beloved pairings, first went public with their relationship in late 2022 after years of friendship that began when they co‑hosted a year‑end music programme.

Since then, IU and Lee Jong Suk have become a fan‑favourite “endgame” couple, with many viewers rooting for a fairy‑tale outcome. That’s partly why today’s confirmation is hitting hard across social media, with posts ranging from disbelief to full‑on crying emojis.

Fans have since flooded social media with heartbreak and disbelief. "After THAT speech, I really believed they'd grow old together," wrote one fan. "Some news really hurts, and this is one of them," commented another. Thousands of similar reactions have poured in across X, Instagram, TikTok and online fan communities, with many calling the breakup one of K-entertainment's most heartbreaking celebrity splits in recent years.

For now, both stars seem intent on keeping the focus on work rather than their personal lives. IU is currently gearing up for a new album and concert, while Lee Jong Suk is preparing for the release of his upcoming drama The Remarried Empress.

Agencies have not revealed the reason behind the split, and their carefully worded statements suggest a mutual, low‑drama decision rather than a messy fallout.

It’s the end of a chapter for one of K‑ent’s most talked‑about couples but if their schedules are anything to go by, IU and Lee Jong Suk are stepping into their next solo era, with fans watching closely to see how the breakup will subtly shape their music, roles and public image.