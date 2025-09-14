It's official: Cillian Murphy isn't Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has officially opted out of playing one of the most iconic villains — Lord Voldemort. Murphy, whose name has been lately attached to play Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series, has cleared the air about the rumour.

In his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cillian denied any involvement with the project.

"No, my kids show me it occasionally, but no, I don't know anything about that. I mean, also, it's just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes," he was quoted as saying by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor also went on to joke that he is "very attached" to his nose, quipping about Voldemort's unusual nose structure as flat with narrow slits.

Ralph Fiennes, who originally essayed the character in the Harry Potter film series, previously spoke in favour of Murphy's casting as Voldemort.

"Cillian is a fantastic actor. That's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian. Yeah," Fiennes was quoted as saying by Variety.

Fiennes made his first appearance as Voldemort in the 2005 film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, further returning for the next titles, Order of the Phoenix, Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Speaking to Variety, Fiennes even shared his willingness to reprise the character if needed, adding that there was "no question about it".

Nonetheless, Warner Bros. Television is yet to share casting details for the character also known as "He Who Shall Not Be Named."

Set to debut in 2027, the Harry Potter TV series features Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as Harry, Hermione, and Ronald. The makers have also confirmed actors for the characters of Dumbledore, Snape, Hagrid, and McGonagall, among others.