'It's a bit weird': Alia Bhatt shares how she applies lipstick, says it's not considered 'normal'

The actress discloses that her husband Ranbir Kapoor prefers if she leaves her lips natural

By CT Desk Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 7:53 PM

Alia Bhatt recently disclosed her unconventional method of applying lipstick, adding that husband Ranbir Kapoor's preference for her is to leave her lips natural.

Ever since, Alia's approach to lipstick application has garnered significant attention across social media. While the traditional method involves swiping lipstick across the lips, Alia shared during a Vogue Beauty Secrets interview that she prefers to move her lips across the lipstick for application. This unique technique can be seen in her demonstration below.

"The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It's a bit weird," says Alia.

In a video showcasing her natural, foundation-free full-face makeup routine, Alia Bhatt's lipstick tutorial takes centre stage. She discusses her favourite lip shade and even reveals wearing it at her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.

"The reason I do this, I'll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don't know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick," she adds.

"I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn't my husband, when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say 'Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off'. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip," said Alia.

Recently, the actor made her debut in Hollywood with Heart of Stone, featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and also appeared in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh.

