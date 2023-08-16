'It's a bit weird': Alia Bhatt shares how she applies lipstick, says it's not considered 'normal'

Bollywood stars took to social media to share glimpses into their days
Alia Bhatt recently disclosed her unconventional method of applying lipstick, adding that husband Ranbir Kapoor's preference for her is to leave her lips natural.
Ever since, Alia's approach to lipstick application has garnered significant attention across social media. While the traditional method involves swiping lipstick across the lips, Alia shared during a Vogue Beauty Secrets interview that she prefers to move her lips across the lipstick for application. This unique technique can be seen in her demonstration below.
"The way I apply my lipstick is not considered [normal]. It's a bit weird," says Alia.
In a video showcasing her natural, foundation-free full-face makeup routine, Alia Bhatt's lipstick tutorial takes centre stage. She discusses her favourite lip shade and even reveals wearing it at her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.
"The reason I do this, I'll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don't know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick," she adds.
"I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn't my husband, when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say 'Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off'. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip," said Alia.
Recently, the actor made her debut in Hollywood with Heart of Stone, featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and also appeared in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside Ranveer Singh.
ALSO READ:
Bollywood stars took to social media to share glimpses into their days
The movie, which has topped $1.2 billion in worldwide revenues, was released in Algeria on July 19 before cinemas removed it from schedules on Sunday
From golfing to boys night and staycations, there are plenty of fun-filled activities taking place this week
At the press conference celebrating
The American singer-songwriter talks about how her new EP means for her, both personally and professionally
The actor has often been trolled on social media for holding Canadian citizenship
The actor shared a tweet and apologised for his recent comment
Emma shared a video on Instagram in which she candidly discussed the challenges she faces