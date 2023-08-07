'It was a bit rushed': Actor who played Lord Varys expresses disappointment over 'Game of Thrones' ending

'Marry your best friend': Bollywood star Deepika Padukone dedicates sweet Friendship Day post to Ranveer Singh
The celebrity indicated that one should marry their best friend who allows them to be themselves
In a candid interview with The Times UK, Irish actor Conleth Hill, renowned for his role as Lord Varys in Game of Thrones, opens up about his feelings towards the final season's disappointing ending. Hill shares that he was "inconsolable" upon learning of his character's abrupt demise in the penultimate episode, which premiered to negative reviews in May 2019.
"I felt that the last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it... I thought I’d done something wrong.
Hill expresses his frustration over the rushed storyline, feeling that his character's arc was left incomplete. Despite Varys' noble actions, the lack of closure with his political rival, Littlefinger, portrayed by Aidan Gillen, added to his dissatisfaction with the series' conclusion.
The actor acknowledges the show's previous successes but conveys his disappointment with the character's development in the final two seasons, stating that Varys wasn't portrayed as the all-knowing character he had been before.
"Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all. I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been,” Hill, 58, said.
The showrunners, David Benioff and DB Weiss, faced significant backlash for the subpar scripting and a forced ending that failed to resonate with fans of the acclaimed HBO series.
ALSO READ:
The celebrity indicated that one should marry their best friend who allows them to be themselves
Members of the boy band have often expressed their love for Indian cuisine as well as Bollywood movies
The show marks the second international project for Khatter following Netflix's Mira Nair-directed miniseries 'A Suitable Boy'
Things get bigger and crazier in this sequel to the 2018 film
During a chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, she got teary-eyed while sharing the journey of herself and Karan Singh Grover as parents
The actor talks 'Gran Turismo' and his special connect with co-star Archie Madekwe ahead of the movie’s release
Sharing the picture, the new mother wrote, 'No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world'
The sequel to the superhit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will be released on August 11