'It was a bit rushed': Actor who played Lord Varys expresses disappointment over 'Game of Thrones' ending

In a candid interview with The Times UK, Irish actor Conleth Hill, renowned for his role as Lord Varys in Game of Thrones, opens up about his feelings towards the final season's disappointing ending. Hill shares that he was "inconsolable" upon learning of his character's abrupt demise in the penultimate episode, which premiered to negative reviews in May 2019.

"I felt that the last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it... I thought I’d done something wrong.

Hill expresses his frustration over the rushed storyline, feeling that his character's arc was left incomplete. Despite Varys' noble actions, the lack of closure with his political rival, Littlefinger, portrayed by Aidan Gillen, added to his dissatisfaction with the series' conclusion.

The actor acknowledges the show's previous successes but conveys his disappointment with the character's development in the final two seasons, stating that Varys wasn't portrayed as the all-knowing character he had been before.

"Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all. I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been,” Hill, 58, said.

The showrunners, David Benioff and DB Weiss, faced significant backlash for the subpar scripting and a forced ending that failed to resonate with fans of the acclaimed HBO series.

