'It is a very corrupt world': Actor Travis Fimmel, executive producer Jordan Goldberg talk 'Dune: Prophecy'

The Dune universe, with its labyrinthine politics, mysticism, and enduring human drama, is about to expand further with HBO’s Dune: Prophecy. Set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s original Dune, the series explores the origin story of the Bene Gesserit—a powerful sisterhood known for their rigorous training and unique abilities. Travis Fimmel, known for his iconic roles in fantasy worlds, steps into the complex universe of Dune: Prophecy as Desmond Hart, a soldier with a mysterious past. Executive producer Jordan Goldberg, instrumental in shaping the series' vision, joins Fimmel in an exclusive conversation with City Times to share insights into the show’s bold exploration of Dune’s lesser-known history.

Desmond Hart: A Soldier with Secrets

Fimmel describes Dune: Prophecy as visually breathtaking, on par with the grandeur of the Dune films. But beneath the immersive visuals lies a rich story, and his character, Desmond Hart, brings an intriguing element to the narrative. Desmond, a man from a humble background, enters the “highfalutin” world of the Imperium—a place he neither respects nor fears. “He’s a fish out of water,” Fimmel says, reflecting on Desmond’s disregard for the opulence of the empire. “He doesn’t have much respect for these people that live so highfalutinly and think that that's important so he's really going to come in, cause a lot of trouble and mess with people's heads."

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart in a still from 'Dune: Prophecy'

This is a man who disrupts the order and plays his cards to further his own interests. Desmond’s hidden agenda, coupled with a ruthless determination, adds an unpredictable edge to his character. “He’ll be very brutal to get what he wants,” Fimmel remarks, hinting at the darker paths Desmond will tread to achieve his ends.

The Foundations of the Bene Gesserit

Jordan Goldberg, the executive producer, reveals how Dune: Prophecy draws on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s Sisterhood of Dune, part of the expanded Dune lore exploring the origins of various factions in the universe. The series is set against a backdrop of the “schools of Dune,” founded shortly after humanity’s liberation from the oppressive machines of the Butlerian Jihad. “These various organisations and schools are meant to help humanity progress now that they’re free and controlling their own lives,” Goldberg explains.

Among these groups, the Bene Gesserit emerge as a unique counterbalance to the potential for self-destruction in human nature. Goldberg shares that "the Sisterhood in our show is sort of like a guardrail against that." Their clandestine generational plans, breeding programs, and future-oriented methods for guiding humanity establish the Bene Gesserit as both protectors and manipulators of human fate, and the show promises to explore these complexities deeply. Heroes and Villains: The Shifting Sands of Morality The Dune universe has always challenged notions of good and evil, and Dune: Prophecy is no different. For Fimmel, the best part of the Dune world is its mystery and moral ambiguity. "It's a very corrupt world," he notes, where characters constantly maneuver and conceal their true intentions. This ever-present uncertainty keeps viewers—and even the characters—guessing. Goldberg shares a similar admiration for the franchise's layered morality. "Heroes and villains can switch places all the way through the story," he says. This fluidity in character arcs allows for unpredictable twists, something both new fans and longtime Dune enthusiasts can look forward to. "If you appreciate Dune, you'll appreciate Dune: Prophecy," Goldberg promises.