Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vedang Raina recreate 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment

Actors Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vedang Raina have set social media ablaze after posting a picture of their recent road trip.
On Friday, Siddhant dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "with Thee Buoyyys @ishaankhatter @vedangraina."
The picture looks suspiciously like it belongs in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment.
Ishaan reacted to the post and wrote a playful comment, "Woh sab toh theek hai mera phone charger waapis kar."
Bhumi Pednekar and Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the post.
Bhumi dropped a fire emoji in the comment section while Zoya wrote, "Hello There".
Netizens also bombarded the comment section and started speculating if they would be in a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 or Dil Chahta Hai 2?
A user wrote, "Dil Chahta Hai 2???"
Another user commented, "Dil Chahta hai part 2??"
The adventure drama, directed by Zoya Akhtar, featured a star-studded cast including Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif.
