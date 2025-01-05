Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vedang Raina recreate 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment

Actors Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vedang Raina have set social media ablaze after posting a picture of their recent road trip.

On Friday, Siddhant dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "with Thee Buoyyys @ishaankhatter @vedangraina."

The picture looks suspiciously like it belongs in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara moment.

Ishaan reacted to the post and wrote a playful comment, "Woh sab toh theek hai mera phone charger waapis kar."

Bhumi Pednekar and Zoya Akhtar also reacted to the post.

Bhumi dropped a fire emoji in the comment section while Zoya wrote, "Hello There".

Netizens also bombarded the comment section and started speculating if they would be in a Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 or Dil Chahta Hai 2?