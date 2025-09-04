From 'Udta Punjab' to 'The Perfect Couple', Ishaan Khatter reflects on his journey in global cinema

Meet Ishaan Khatter, the 29-year-old Bollywood heartthrob who's making waves with his captivating performances and impeccable style. From his early days as an assistant director on films like Udta Punjab to his breakthrough role in Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, Ishaan has consistently proven his mettle in the industry with Dhadak, A Suitable Boy, The Royals and upcoming Homebound which is currently making waves internationally. Recently, he became the first Indian man to be the brand ambassador for BOSS, strengthening his status as a fashion icon. In an exclusive conversation, he discussed his strategy, style, and what makes him the most wanted and desirable man in the industry.

Your career trajectory has been diverse, an interesting selection. Has that been intentional? What’s your strategy to choose a script?

No, not a strategy for sure. This has been something I’ve always been really passionate about so I rely on my instincts and try to hone them. I try to understand the ecosystem and environment I'm working in or while taking on a project. It’s the creative excitement that draws me to whatever I do. The opportunity to grow and do something new that will surprise me and my audience is what I am look at while deciding on a project.

In showbiz, you ought to be seen. It’s always a challenge for actors considering busy schedules. How do you manage to stay relevant and in news all the time?

I think it’s a double-edged sword, honestly. There’s the conversation where people will make you feel like you need to be seen to be relevant. But then there is also this conversation of over-exposure and just being in people’s faces all the time, especially with social media. I think everybody needs to find their balance and decide their priorities. In my case, my priorities are my films and my artistic growth and what I deliver to my audiences, so I focus on that more. These are still early days in my career (7-8 years) and now I am beginning to find my footing so I am able to do what I want to do and back that up with faith and reassurance.

When you decide on signing a movie or brand collaboration; do you discuss with people close to you?

I love getting perspectives — be it my friends, family or work colleagues. Sometimes, there’s a lot of insights to be gained but end of the day, I take my own calls. As long as all the decisions that I take are mine, I am okay with the consequences and repercussions. I try not to lean or depend on anybody else’s word too much because at the end of the day they are my decisions and my choices.

Your newest biggest international collaboration with BOSS. Tell us more. How did it come through?

My managers in the US told me that there is a very exciting campaign that BOSS is doing and it was a no-brainer for me. Boss is a brand that’s reckoned with and there’s an iconic history behind it. The brand’s ethos was very resonant for me. It’s about “Being your own Boss.” Taking ownership of the journey that you want for yourself and manifesting it and not being afraid to ask for what you want. Boss as a brand is recognised to work with legends in the game. People who have created history and made a mark in their respective fields. This is the first time they are going ahead with a younger set of people so it makes it very prestigious for me. Being the first Indian man to helm a European global campaign is a big deal and being the first Indian brand ambassador for Boss is personally very exciting!

You made your Hollywood debut with The Perfect Couple. How was the experience working with the team and Nicole Kidman? How different is it to work in a Hollywood movie / series vis-à-vis Indian films?

There were a lot of cultural differences that were interesting and I am glad to have been prive to those experiences. It was a big push for me and I always desired to be part of a big American project. It was a great experience working with Kidman and the entire cast. Everyone was inclusive and generous. My work space is sacred and I have always found it easy to feel at home on a film set. Even as a language, accent or character, it was a new space for me but I never felt out of place. It was an enjoyable experience.

Your latest movie Homebound is getting a great response globally though it’s yet to release in India. What makes it special for you?

We had a very successful premiere at Cannes Film Festival and the movie was given the highest viewership rating by audiences. Now, we're looking forward to premiering it at the Toronto Film Festival. The film is very special to me because Neeraj Ghaywan is a filmmaker I have loved ever since I watched Masaan 10 years ago and since then I wanted to work with him. It’s a very rare kind of film to come by. Films like these don’t get made very often. Not much is known about the film’s story but it’s based on true events. As we come closer to the release, people will know about it but I am very proud of this film even before it got recognised internationally. I hope it reaches as many people as possible because then we will have more encouragement to make more films like this. My experience in this movie has been beyond top-notch. It was such a good and safe environment for actors, technicians and everyone on the set. I would credit that largely to Neeraj and producer Karan (Johar) for giving him complete creative control.

When you started out and perhaps today too, what are some challenges you face as a creative person?

The challenges of opportunities. One sees a certain kind of trajectory as an actor but the opportunities you get might be different. So you try to navigate your way through your career. I try not to compromise on my creative instincts, while I keep growing and working. Biggest challenge for me is that when I started off I had a placid and fortunate beginning. I started with Beyond the Clouds with Majid Majidi. It set the stage for me. Then the experience I gained after Dhadak was a great opportunity. I was inundated with a lot of opportunities but then Covid-19 happened and a lot of changes happened which was challenging. The audience moved from theatres to OTT (streaming platforms). So there was a lot of challenges and learning during that time.

You are redefining masculinity and post the success of The Royals and all the recent international appearances, including the LV show, you’ve become a style icon, a global icon, an influencer for many. How do you perceive that?

I feel great and flattered. I try to take the same approach to triumph and disaster. I don’t get too excited by great praise or get too bogged down by criticism that I can’t function or move forward. I try to find the silver lining at both ends so I’m very grateful. Style-wise, I am enjoying and trying to come into my own. As a man at 29, I'm discovering myself. Style narrative is a natural extension of that. People in my life pushed me to find my own creative expression and style. So I’m leaning into all of that at the same time.

Your fans want to know, when is The Royals season 2 expected?

Yes, hopefully. We are hoping to make a better season 2.

Tell us about your forthcoming projects that you’re excited about?

I'm focusing on Homebound right now. I'm waiting for India to see it so I’m looking forward to its release. It’s extremely different from The Royals or other movies that I’ve done. I am working on some very exciting projects but can only share as soon as I have the clearance.