Is Taylor Swift's potential role as Dazzler in 'Deadpool 3' confirmed?

The possibility of Taylor Swift's appearance as the iconic superhero Dazzler in Deadpool 3 has ignited fervent excitement among fans. Hints and speculations have been circulating since 2022, with Ryan Reynolds' expressed interest and a recent mention in Disinsider's unconfirmed cast list. While Marvel has not confirmed the casting, signs point towards a highly anticipated collaboration between Swift and the MCU.
Ryan Reynolds initially sparked the rumours with his interview acknowledgement of Swift's potential involvement. The notion gained further traction when Disinsider included Swift in their speculative roster for Deadpool 3 on August 12, 2023. While an official confirmation is awaited, it seems inevitable that Swift's debut in the MCU is on the horizon.
The prospect of Swift joining forces with Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's reprised roles adds an exciting layer to Deadpool 3. Marvel enthusiasts eagerly await Swift's potential transformation into the punk-rock superhero, Dazzler.
Marvel's forthcoming Deadpool 3 promises a blend of familiar faces and new additions. Returning cast members, including Reynolds, Jackman, and other Deadpool 2 actors, are expected. Excitingly, Taron Egerton, Owen Wilson, and Halle Berry are among the rumoured new additions, fuelling the anticipation for an impressive ensemble.
