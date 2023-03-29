Is Parineeti Chopra engaged to MP Raghav Chadda? Indian politician's comment goes viral, sparks rumours

The Bollywood actor has been photographed around Mumbai with AAP leader, who reported studied at the London School of Economics with Chopra

By ANI Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 10:18 AM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 10:19 AM

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha have become the talk of the town after the two were spotted hanging out in Mumbai recently.

The duo was papped outside a high-end restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The duo was twinning in white and grabbed everyone's attention with their meeting.

Parineeti and Raghav were clicked by shutterbugs on Thursday afternoon as well. Parineeti, who wore a casual black tee with black jeans, also greeted the paps with a smile on her face.

Their appearances together have sparked rumours that the two might be dating.

Reacting to the duo's pictures, a netizen commented, "Are they dating?"

"They look good together," another social media user wrote.

Amid the dating rumours, on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their alleged "union", sparking further rumours of an engagement.

Taking to the microblogging site, Sanjeev wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

Soon after he shared the tweet, fans shared their surprised reactions.

"Getting married or what?" a user wrote.

Recently Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased Raghav after his pictures with the 'Uunchai' actor went viral on social media in Rajya Sabha and said, "You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you."

However the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Media reports say that Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.

Raghav Chadha is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

