Is Malaika Arora engaged? Check out star's cryptic social media post

The Bollywood celebrity has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for over four years

By CT Desk Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 1:44 PM

Malaika Arora said yes, but to what, is the question her Instagram is flooded with. The Bollywood celebrity shared her image with a cryptic caption on Instagram which read, "I said YES," accompanied by three fancy heart emojis.

While many were quick to assume that Malaika has said yes to her four-year boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's wedding proposal, others have been hounding the comment section with questions as to what the caption is about.

However, no engagement ring was spotted in the image.

Check out her post below:

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. Before they got divorced in 2017, the two were married for 19 years, and are parents to 20-year-old son named Arhaan.

Arbaaz is currently rumoured to be dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, who is based in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun, meanwhile, regularly update social media followers with their life as a couple.