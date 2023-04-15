Is Kylie Jenner secretly dating Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet? Couple spotted together

Fans have now begun recirculating an old video on social media featuring them both at a Jean Paul-Gaultier show where they can be seen interacting

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 12:19 PM

Rumours of Kylie Jenner dating Timothée Chalamet have been afloat ever since the Jenner's Range Rover was spotted in Chalamet's driveway.

The saga began with a popular Instagram account teasing the celebrities together. However, unlike other posts, this one turned out to be true.

Media reports now quote a source close to Jenner saying that they are "hanging out and getting to know each other".

The stars were also recently spotted getting tacos together, on what was believed to be a date. It is also believed that they will be attending the Coachella Music Festival together.

Earlier, media outlets had reported that Kylie Jenner was no longer with Travis Scott. Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire.

