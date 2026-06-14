International Emmy Awards semi-final judging returns to Abu Dhabi for 15th year

Abu Dhabi hosted the International Emmy Awards semi-final judging round on Friday, June 12, bringing together television and entertainment professionals from across the globe as the UAE capital marked its 15th consecutive year hosting the event.

Organised by Pyramedia Group, the judging session welcomed jurors from the UAE, India, France, Egypt, Jordan and Syria, who evaluated television productions as part of the selection process for one of the world's most prestigious television awards.

The International Emmy Awards recognise excellence in television programming produced and initially aired outside the United States. The semi-final judging rounds are a key stage in the competition, helping determine which productions advance before nominees and winners are announced later this year.

Among the judges taking part in the Abu Dhabi round were Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover, French producer Jean-Charles Lévy and Emirati television presenter and actress Mahira Abdel Aziz.

Nashwa Al Ruwaini, CEO and Board Member of Pyramedia Group, said the company was proud to continue hosting the event in the UAE capital.

"So proud of Pyramedia Group and the team for hosting the semi-final judging round of the International Emmys in Abu Dhabi for the 15th year," she said.

"This event has created a big array of Arab jurors in the Emmy Awards and increased the potential of Arab participation in the most prestigious TV awards in the world."

She added that Abu Dhabi has become "an annual destination on the judging map" and thanked the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for its continued trust in the event.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Grover described the experience of serving on the jury as enriching.

"As an artist, it opens your mind," he said. "I would like to applaud the International Emmy Academy for truly such wonderful work and extraordinary performances."

The veteran Bollywood actor also praised the diversity of the judging panel.

"I am truly happy to be here and looking forward to many more experiences with Abu Dhabi and Pyramedia," he added.

French producer Jean-Charles Lévy said one of the highlights of the experience was discovering talent from different parts of the world.

"These are filmmakers and actors that I would never have seen if I was not here," he said.

"It is very interesting to open yourself to a different way of filmmaking and series-making and to discover new actors and directors that you are not exposed to in your everyday life."

Lévy also praised the composition of the jury.

"The jury was super nice. The other jurors were people I didn't know and I was very excited to meet. They were all very competent professionals from different parts of the world."

The International Emmy Awards judging process includes multiple stages, with semi-final rounds taking place in different cities around the world. The judging sessions remain confidential, with jurors assessing entries across a range of television categories before the final nominees are selected.

Over the years, Abu Dhabi's continued involvement in the process has strengthened its position as a regional hub for television, film and media, while providing a platform for greater Arab participation in the international television industry.