International beauty pageant to be held in Ras Al Khaimah

The event aims to build strong relations and promote the culture and tourism of India and UAE

By CT Desk Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 3:55 PM

International beauty pageant Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide is returning for its 11th season in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah.

The event aims to build strong relations and promote the culture and tourism of the two countries.

Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide received over 15,000 entries from 15 cities and 21 countries across the world out of which 112 contestants progressed to the final stages of the event through the auditions.

The 112 contestants will arrive in RAK for the event from July 25 till July 31. They will be groomed by celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Sylvie Rodgers, choreographed and trained by renowned fashion director Liza Varma and will be shot by ace celebrity photographer Rony Kaula and hus team at different locations of Hilton Beach Resort and other tourist attractions in the emirate. The Grand Finale of the event will take place on July 30 at Hilton Garden Inn.

At the finals, five contestants will be declared by the jury as five elemental queens, water, fire, air, space, and earth. Out of the five, one will be announced as the winner of Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2022. Furthermore, the zonal winners, first runner ups and second runner ups, will be declared from five zones.