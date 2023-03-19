Inspiration, self-love and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': 7 questions with singer Nikhita Gandhi

The artist was recently in Dubai to perform at a Holi event

by Enid Grace Parker Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 4:51 PM Last updated: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 5:01 PM

Singer Nikhita Gandhi, known for tracks like Jugnu and Maharani, is thrilled that her latest Bollywood hits Chedkhaniyan and Munda Sona Hoon Main (Shehzada) and Tere Pyaar Mein (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) are feeling the love from listeners.

The versatile artist who studied to be a dentist before deciding on music as a full-time career, is one of A.R. Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory’s famous exports and boasts a discography that extends beyond Bollywood to Hindi pop and more.

We caught up with Nikhita, who performed at a Holi event in Dubai on March 5, for a quick Q&A session.

How was your recent performance in Dubai?

I had the best time! I remember spending another Holi in Bahrain, doing a public show a couple of years back, which was amazing. Dubai brought me back (to the region) for Holi and it was a spectacular time. People were so energetic, so much fun and I had a blast! I couldn’t resist getting colour on me.

Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is getting a lot of love. What was it like recording this song?

I had a great time. Just before it released we had a few changes and I went down to the studio and did the tweaks and added a few signatures of mine; when you hear the song there’s a little hook part in the end which is something I designed with the engineer.

So it was really fun. I think with every Pritam song, I feel very involved, very at home in the studio, because it’s like family for me; it’s always a pleasure to sing for him.

Last year you released Maharani, which encouraged women to embrace their inner queen. Any thoughts on self-love?

I think lot of my songs resonate with women, with people embracing their true selves. Before Maharani I did a song called Khud Ko Hi Paake, which was again about self-love, about celebrating and rejoicing (over) who you are. I’d love to release more music which embraces that emotion because I think it’s such a pure, beautiful, vulnerable and empowering emotion, all at the same time.

If you had to pick a perfect song to describe your life what would it be?

You can call me Maharani … (laughs).

What can you tell us about your solo album debuting later this year?

Well, I can’t tell you much about it. It’s still a work in progress. I’m waiting for this gig season to end, and around May-June I’m going to really sit down and work on it. There are going to be a lot of RnB pop influences in the album. It’s what I am expecting it to turn out to be.

Since your Bollywood playback singing debut in Raabta, you've worked hard to establish yourself as an independent artist as well. How is it balancing both?

It’s a joy to balance both! I think it’s very educative for me. It’s sort of a growth process when I get to dabble in both film and independent music because I keep changing, I keep growing, I keep moulding, as a person, as an individual and an artist. And that’s what I think brings me the most amount of joy.

What advice would you give emerging artists?

Just be you!