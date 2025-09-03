Inside 'The Paper' with Oscar Nuñez, Alex Edelman, and Gbemisola Ikumelo

When The Office ended in 2013, it left behind a legacy that few workplace comedies could touch. The Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin gave us deadpan looks to the camera, awkward silences, and the kind of character-driven heart that transformed a small sitcom into a globally loved material. Twelve years later, the first true spin-off has finally arrived. But instead of selling paper, it’s telling stories — literally.

The Paper, which premieres September 4 on OSN+ in the UAE, takes viewers to Toledo, Ohio, where a struggling local newspaper called The Truth Teller is on the brink of collapse. Enter a passionate new editor-in-chief (played by Domhnall Gleeson) and a newsroom full of misfits trying to revive the paper while wrestling with newsroom egos (to an extent), absurdity, and the chaos of journalism. The show’s creative DNA comes straight from The Office’s Greg Daniels, who co-created it with Michael Koman, blending satire, workplace dysfunction, and surprising tenderness.

And while The Paper introduces a fresh cast, one familiar face returns: Oscar Nuñez, reprising his beloved role as Oscar Martinez — though this time, he’s left Scranton behind for a new professional chapter.

City Times caught up with Nuñez, along with co-stars Alex Edelman and Gbemisola Ikumelo, on Zoom. The conversation was a mix of thoughtful reflection, playful ribbing, and, in Nuñez’s case, repeated offers to make himself available for interviews in Dubai — at a going rate of ten million dollars.

'A show about misfits'

Asked to define the identity of The Paper, the trio quickly circled around a theme: misfits trying to find their place.

“I think it’s a show about, I don’t know if I’d use the word misfits…” began Ikumelo, before quickly conceding, “Yes. It’s a motley crew of people, trying and failing, and finding both the funny and the heart in those things. There’s a nod to journalism, yes, but specifically local journalism — and the specificity of telling a story that’s local makes it even more accessible.”

Edelman framed it as a story about community. “It’s people building something for their community, with their community. It’s very local. It looks carefully at how small groups support each other.”

Nuñez cut in with mock-seriousness: “They’re both wrong,” he stated, almost immediately clarifying: “They’re right, but I’d add passion. It’s about this kid who comes in, passionate about journalism in the purest way. Find a story, get two or three sources, print it. That’s the core.”

Meet the characters

Nuñez’s return as Oscar will be a thrill for Office fans, but his character isn’t stuck in Scranton nostalgia. This Oscar has pivoted to critiquing art and restaurants, a role Nuñez says his character is “surprisingly satisfied” with. “Something has been offered to him, and he likes that stuff,” he said.

Ikumelo describes her character as “someone who thinks she’s surrounded by morons. In her mind, she’s quite smart, but when we meet her, she’s not living up to her potential. She’s underwhelmed and uninterested — which is a great starting point to see her grow.”

Edelman takes the opposite tack: “My character is sweet and simple,” he said, without thinking too much.

The mix of ambition, disillusionment, and innocence creates a dynamic ripe for both comedy and emotional payoff — much like The Office, which often pivoted from ridiculous hijinks to moments of surprising tenderness.

Evolving the mockumentary

By now, the mockumentary format is familiar, almost second nature to audiences raised on The Office and Parks and Recreation. So how does The Paper keep the format fresh, also considering the journalism setting and the higher stakes that come with it?

“Not this newsroom — it’s the lowest stakes possible,” Edelman joked. “They’re literally sitting next to a toilet paper company.”

But he quickly turned serious: “The directors we worked with, some of whom also worked on The Office, and especially our DP Chloe Weaver, made it feel new. Our newsroom set is so different from Scranton’s office, and the camera crew became part of the cast. We became really familiar with where they were in the scene at all times. It was really important to know what they were capturing and how they were capturing it. It's a really fun part of the show.”

Carrying The Office’s DNA

Despite its fresh setting, The Paper is tethered to The Office through tone and spirit. Daniels and Koman’s writing doesn’t just parody journalism; it humanises it, satirising the absurdities of modern media while digging into themes of passion, failure, and belonging.

The result is a newsroom fighting to stay relevant in the age of clickbaits and vanishing print subscriptions. It may seem like a fertile ground for comedy in today's world, but also a subtle love letter to local journalism.

Nuñez puts it more bluntly: “It’s just printed truth. That’s all it is.”

And then later, not missing a beat, deadpanned: “Again, ten million dollars is a bargain. I'm very well-liked."

Like the show itself, the remark blended sincerity and satire. And if The Paper can balance those two qualities as well as its cast does in conversation, it might just be the newsroom comedy we didn’t know we needed.