Inside the pressure of making it to F1: New series tracks Isack Hadjar’s rise

The dream of reaching Formula One often looks glamorous from the outside, but a new documentary series is set to show the pressure, setbacks, and persistence behind the scenes.

beIN Media Group has announced the premiere of My Road to Red Bull, a three-part sports documentary following the rise of Isack Hadjar, one of racing’s emerging young talents.

Produced by TOD Studios, the series traces Hadjar’s journey from grassroots karting to the Formula 1 grid, offering a closer look at the demands of breaking into one of the world’s most competitive sports.

On Tuesday, April 28, Hadjar shared the trailer for the documentary on his Instagram account with the caption: “Let’s roll it back to a crazy 2025.”

According to the company, the documentary focuses not only on the highs of success but also on the tougher moments that shape a driver’s career.

“This documentary shows the full picture, not just the highs, but the tougher moments too,” Hadjar said.

“My journey to Formula 1 hasn’t been straightforward, and it was important to share that honestly and give fans a real behind-the-scenes perspective.”

He added that he hopes the series inspires young fans to believe they can carve out their own path in motorsport.

Rookie pressure and public scrutiny

The first episode follows Hadjar’s rise through karting and junior racing before his Formula 1 debut season, including a difficult opening in Melbourne that brought immediate scrutiny. During the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Hadjar suffered an early retirement after his car stopped on lap 12 with smoke coming from the rear, ending his race prematurely.

The second episode tracks his performances across the season, with races including the Monaco Grand Prix, Dutch Grand Prix, and Italian Grand Prix.

The final episode captures his move to Oracle Red Bull Racing and reflects on his rookie year, growing profile and long-term ambitions in the sport.

Available in the UAE

The series will be available from April 30 on TOD across the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, meaning viewers in the United Arab Emirates will also be able to watch it.

Richard Verow, Chief Sports Officer at beIN Media Group, said the story goes beyond racing and highlights the determination required to reach the top level of Formula 1.