Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi's 'Inji Vellam' to release on January 29

Veteran Indian director Mani Ratnam's next movie, Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, will release in theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027, the director's production house Madras Talkies said on social media on Wednesday.

"#InjiVellam from Jan 29th, Worldwide," the production house wrote on X, while posting a promo that hints at a feel-good family drama.

Inji means ginger in Tamil, while vellam stands for jaggery, with the movie title hinting at a sweet-and-sour journey.

This marks Ratnam's first movie with Sai Pallavi—who was last seen as Sita in Ramayana: Part 1. For Sethupathi, however, this is his second with the filmmaker, after the 2018 crime drama Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Inji Vellam is jointly produced by Lyca Productions, Madras Talkies and India Talkies. Academy Award winner AR Rahman is composing its music, while Sreekar Prasad is its editor. Netflix has acquired its streaming rights, while Sony Music India has bought music rights of the film.

Sethupathi was last seen in Baththa, a gangster comedy, and a cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. His upcoming projects include the adventure flick Train, directed by Mysskin.

He is also headlining director Puri Jagannadh’s Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, co-starring Tabu and Samyuktha, and has completed filming for Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Pocket Novel.

Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi also has an exciting slate ahead. She plays a key role in the gangster drama Om, also starring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah. The film's producers have indicated that her role is that of a police officer who's hunting smugglers.

The film marks Ratnam’s return to the romance genre, which he had explored in his earlier films such as Mouna Ragam, Alaipayuthey and OK Kanmani, and carved a niche for himself by his approach to theme through understated portrayals and eschewing melodrama.

Ratnam's previous movie, the gangster drama Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Abhirami, Trisha and Silambarasan TR, was widely panned by critics and a commercial failure.