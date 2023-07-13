Indulge in the flavors of Turkey and Greece at Yara

Dubai's newest restaurant and cafe transports foodies to the Mediterranean region

By CT Desk Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 1:46 PM

Discover a culinary journey that combines the best of Turkish and Greek delicacies at Yara, Dubai's newly launched restaurant and cafe. Situated in Palm Strip Mall, Jumeirah, this exceptional establishment offers a wide range of dining options, creating a unique and memorable experience for both locals and visitors.

Step into Yara and immerse yourself in a warm and inviting atmosphere. The carefully crafted interior design showcases elements of Turkish aesthetics, featuring intricate mosaic patterns, vibrant colours, and traditional motifs that transport you to the cultural heritage of the Mediterranean region.

Prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary culinary adventure as Yara presents a diverse menu of mouthwatering dishes. From aromatic kebabs and grilled meats to flavourful mezze, their offerings cater to a variety of palates. Indulge in authentic Turkish delights such as Adana Kebab, Beyti Kebab, Turkish Baklava, and traditional Turkish tea.

To enhance your dining experience, Yara provides Dubai's premium Shisha, allowing you to relax and savour your meal in a laid-back and traditional manner. The Shisha menu offers a range of flavours and aromatic blends carefully prepared to complement the culinary delights on offer.

Whether you choose the indoor seating or the charming outdoor area, Yara's serene and captivating ambiance will enchant you. The exquisite interior design adds to the overall charm, creating a space that appeals to all your senses and leaves you with a refreshing welcome feeling.

Experience the flavours of Turkey and Greece coming together in perfect harmony at Yara. Immerse yourself in a culinary fusion that celebrates cultural heritage while delighting your taste buds.