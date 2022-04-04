India’s Ricky Kej wins his second Grammy award

The show is available to Middle Eastern audiences on SONY TV.
Entertainment2 days ago
It’s indeed a proud moment for India as musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award on Sunday.
He bagged the trophy along with Stewart Copeland for Divine Tides in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
Sharing the news on Twitter with his followers, Ricky wrote, “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart’s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you.”
Ricky’s win made everyone extremely happy.
Congratulating him, a user tweeted, “Congratulations, Ricky. A well-deserved one. Very, very, very happy for you. Here’s to many more accolades to you and your team.”
“Many congratulations, Ricky. Two Grammys! Here’s to more,” another one wrote.
Bengaluru-based Ricky won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara in the Best New Age Album category.
The show is available to Middle Eastern audiences on SONY TV.
Entertainment2 days ago
As Ramadan begins, we give you three dining spots to break your fasts
Entertainment2 days ago
'I am heartbroken,' the award winner said in a statement regarding his slapping of presenter Chris Rock on stage
Entertainment2 days ago
Chris Rock was 'very dismissive' of the idea, producer Will Packer says
Entertainment2 days ago
Blissful Ramadan vibes are paired with breathtaking views of the Museum of the Future
Entertainment2 days ago
The Oscar-winning actor is under scrutiny for slapping awards host Chris Rock during a live broadcast
Entertainment3 days ago
From Mission: Impossible to Fast and Furious, the UAE Capital is a huge draw for film production crews
Entertainment4 days ago
The Marvel film is currently playing in the UAE
Entertainment4 days ago