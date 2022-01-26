India's Republic Day: Will Bollywood star Tiger Shroff play a real-life hero onscreen?

The young action star recalls celebrating R-Day with his legendary father Jackie Shroff as a kid.

By Our Reporter Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 7:49 AM

Tiger Shroff remembers celebrating India’s Republic Day by accompanying his father, Jackie to many localities in their neighbourhood in Mumbai. “I would sit on his shoulders and hoist the flag with him,” Tiger told a newspaper, recalling the days Jackie would head out from 8 in the morning for the events.

Asked whether he would be able to play the role of any patriotic person, Tiger responded: “I don’t think I’ll be able to do justice to any real-life national hero. I wouldn’t want to risk it. Its too big a responsibility.” Real-life heroes, he pointed out, “are truly one in a million.”

Tiger, who is busy with many films, said he just wants everyone to stay safe and healthy. “We should make every day count, respect one another and take care of our family, especially parents and elders,” he added.

The actor will be seen in Baaghi 4, Ganapath and Rambo. He will also be performing in Heropanti 2, a sequel to the 2014 film, where he acted with Kriti Sanon. The sequel sees Disha Patani in a key role.

Recently, sharing a poster for Ganapath, where he is seen bare-chested and with black leather pants in a video, Tiger said on his Instagram page: “Taiyyar Rehnaa !!! God ke Aashirwad Se Janta ko Milne Aa Rela Hai #Ganapath. Next Christmas in cinemas near you! #23rdDecember #1YearToGanapath.” The film is to be released in December this year.