Indian TV actor Anuj Thakur dies of seizure at 33

Indian TV actor Anuj Thakur, best known for his appearances in TV shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga and Mahisagar, died on October 27 at his residence in Mumbai. He was 33.

Rupesh Sonar, Thakur's friend and a casting director, confirmed the development to the news channel India Today, adding that their family is in a state of shock and requested privacy.

"Anuj had been away from the industry for a while, but we had been in touch. I had met him 10 days before his death," Sonar was quoted as saying by India Today. "I was trying to reach him on Friday when his family answered the call and informed me about his demise. I met the family, who told me that he had probably suffered a seizure and passed away in his sleep."

Thakur's family, he said, is in Haridwar, in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand, for his last rites.

Sonar later put out a post on Instagram, remembering his friend.

"Still can’t believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey," Sonar wrote, adding that the news of his demise feels unreal.