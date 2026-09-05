Indian superstar Mammootty to lead show at Sharjah Expo Centre; tickets from Dh50
The 'Rajakeeyam' show will feature celebrities who will join Padma Bhushan awardee Mammootty on stage to pay tribute to his legacy, spanning 5 decades in Indian cinema
- PUBLISHED: Sat 5 Sept 2026, 3:27 PM
India's legendary actor Mammootty is set to grace the stage at Sharjah Expo Centre on September 12. The venue is set to host the 'Rajakeeyam' show, where several Indian performers will gather to celebrate the Malayalam film star's journey in cinema, spanning five decades.
This year, the stalwart of Kerala cinema was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, adding to his many accolades over the years. Mammootty who has a repertoire of over 400 films, is also a three-time National Film Award winner, and holds numerous state awards.
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In Sharjah Expo Centre, the Rajakeeyam show will feature celebrities, playback singers and musicians who will join Mammootty on stage to pay tribute to his legacy. The line-up is as follows, according to Platinumlist:
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Hariharan – Indian Film Director
Adoor Gopalakrishnan – Indian Film Director
Siddique – Indian Film Actor
Stephen Devassy - Pan Indian Pianist, composer, Singer
Madhu Balakrishnan – Indian Playback Singer
Aravind Venugopal – Indian Playback Singer
Nithya Mammen – Indian Playback Singer
Anushree Anil Kumar – Indian Playback Singer
Remya Nambeesan – Indian Playback Singer / Actress
Jyotsna Radhakrishnan – Indian Playback Singer
Anu Sithara – Indian Actress / Dancer
Ramesh Pisharody – Indian Stand-up Comedian / Actor / Director / Presenter
Mithun Ramesh – RJ / Actor / Presenter
Ticket prices
The show will start at 6.30pm on September 12, with doors opening at 4pm. The tickets, available at Platinumlist, offer only unreserved seating, but come in different packages. Prices start at Dh50, and go up to Dh1,000:
Bronze ticket: Dh50
Silver ticket: Dh100
Gold ticket: Dh150
Platinum ticket: Dh300
Diamond ticket: Dh500
Titanium ticket: Dh1,000