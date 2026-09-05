Indian superstar Mammootty to lead show at Sharjah Expo Centre; tickets from Dh50

India's legendary actor Mammootty is set to grace the stage at Sharjah Expo Centre on September 12. The venue is set to host the 'Rajakeeyam' show, where several Indian performers will gather to celebrate the Malayalam film star's journey in cinema, spanning five decades.

This year, the stalwart of Kerala cinema was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, adding to his many accolades over the years. Mammootty who has a repertoire of over 400 films, is also a three-time National Film Award winner, and holds numerous state awards.

In Sharjah Expo Centre, the Rajakeeyam show will feature celebrities, playback singers and musicians who will join Mammootty on stage to pay tribute to his legacy. The line-up is as follows, according to Platinumlist:

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Hariharan – Indian Film Director

Adoor Gopalakrishnan – Indian Film Director

Siddique – Indian Film Actor

Stephen Devassy - Pan Indian Pianist, composer, Singer

Madhu Balakrishnan – Indian Playback Singer

Aravind Venugopal – Indian Playback Singer

Nithya Mammen – Indian Playback Singer

Anushree Anil Kumar – Indian Playback Singer

Remya Nambeesan – Indian Playback Singer / Actress

Jyotsna Radhakrishnan – Indian Playback Singer

Anu Sithara – Indian Actress / Dancer

Ramesh Pisharody – Indian Stand-up Comedian / Actor / Director / Presenter

Mithun Ramesh – RJ / Actor / Presenter

Ticket prices

The show will start at 6.30pm on September 12, with doors opening at 4pm. The tickets, available at Platinumlist, offer only unreserved seating, but come in different packages. Prices start at Dh50, and go up to Dh1,000: