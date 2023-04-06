India: Superstar Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' becomes official with exciting teaser

The concert will mark the band's return to Dubai after 20 years
Indian actor Allu Arjun, who won a million hearts with his stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rule, is returning with the second instalment of the movie. The makers have shared an update about Pushpa: The Rule on social media with a teaser. The clip opens to a night shot. In the background, we can hear, “Pushpa Raj has escaped from Tirupati prison with bullet injuries.” And, here begins the hunt.
Along with the teaser, the makers wrote, “#Where Is Pushpa? The search ends soon! The hunt before the rule. Reveal on April 7 at 4.05 PM #PushpaTheRule.” Apart from Telugu, the teaser was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Watch the Pushpa: The Rule teaser here:
Fans are eagerly waiting for Pushpa: The Rule after the resounding success of the first film. One of the users wrote, “On behalf of all Allu Arjun fans in the world we wish this movie a great success.”
For a few fans, Allu Arjun is “not just a word, it's an emotion for billions of people across the world.”
“Finally Allu Arjun is back…Pushpa lives in our hearts forever,” a comment read.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is written and directed by Sukumar, and has an ensemble cast of Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjaya, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj among others.
The first film in the franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, was also directed by Sukumar. It was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. From songs to dialogues, the film ticked all boxes. The film was a blockbuster hit with most of its songs becoming viral and fodder for memes. Fans, including actors and cricketers, had jumped onto the Pushpa bandwagon to celebrate Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s stellar performance.
