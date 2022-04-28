India: Prima facie evidence against actor Vijay Babu in sexual assault case

'It wasn't my intention to be a star': Meet the doctor with over 14 million followers on TikTok
The investigation team looking into a sexual assault case against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu have found prima facie evidence against the star.
Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju has informed that a lookout notice has been issued to all airports across the country against Vijay Babu.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Police had registered a case against the actor for an alleged sexual assault. Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman’s complaint.
According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22.
The complainant alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offence was repeated by the accused more than once, she said in the complaint.
Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering the victim roles in movies, said complaint, who is also an actress and a native of Kozhikode district.
The police has also registered another case against the actor for disclosing the identity of the complainant through Facebook live via his official page. (with inputs from ANI)
