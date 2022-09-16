Indian musician Ammy Virk promises "101 per cent" entertainment at Dubai show

The Punjabi music sensation visited the Khaleej Times office ahead of concert

Ammy Virk, Indian music sensation during the interview in Khaleej Times office in Dubai. Photo by Shihab

by Husain Rizvi Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 5:38 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 5:39 PM

Ammy Virk has got the ‘Bring It On’ attitude in place ahead of his show in Dubai tonight. But he’s slightly nervous and that’s because it’s his first show in the last few years.

“I performed one or two shows in India in 2019, then Covid happened and I didn’t get a chance to perform anywhere,” he says during his visit to the Khaleej Times office on Friday.

After a pandemic-induced break from live shows, Ammy is back on stage and will be joined by his sister Noor Chahal at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

He isn’t a stranger to the crowd in Dubai. While Ammy’s last visit only saw him perform for 15-20 minutes, this time, the singer has over two hours on stage. “They’ll be entertained 101 per cent,” he assures, “because there’s going to be all kinds of songs from me, from dance beats to romantic as well as sad numbers.”

Ammy wants all music lovers to experience his concert which he promises will be historic. “Keep the shoe laces tight for the biggest musical night,” he says.

Excerpts from the interview (answers have been edited for clarity and brevity):

You've performed in Dubai before. How was your experience?

Although there are not many Punjabi communities here (in Dubai) like the UK, US, or India, Dubai has a substantial fan base which loves Punjabi music even if they are not Punjabi. And that gives me more kick to perform here.

What's your mantra before getting on stage?

To make every single second memorable. If you enjoy on stage, your fans will enjoy it double.

Your lyrics often hit hard. What inspires you to sing such tales through your songs?

Songs are a beautiful way to express your emotions. It’s all about picking the right words and relatable stories to sail through. If a song can touch your heart, it has a long shelf life. And the vibe of the music is the icing on the cake.

Where do you see Punjabi music in the next few years?

I feel the game has already begun, we have touched Bollywood movies and reached fans globally. I feel there’s no looking back now.

When making music, how do you decide your target audience?

Music has no age bar, so we try to cater to all our audiences by creating a variety of songs. Youth has a different choice all together whereas the romantic classics have a different fanbase. So we keep that in mind before coming up with any song.

Was there, at any point in your life, a time when music was your only resort?

Music and films were always in my mind and roster. It may have been executed at different intervals, but planning has always been on.

Qismat is one of your most popular songs till date. When you made the song years ago, did you think it would be a massive hit?

I didn’t think that much. But it is a good song, and now I think it is coming in a Bollywood movie as well.

What did you like the most about your song Qismat?

The most important thing in the whole song for me is the video. Sargun (Mehta) portrayed her character really well. So I like its video the most.

You've done a mix of singing and acting. Tell us about your future projects in both.

We have one song with Divine releasing most probably next month. There are films as well, one with Dharma and Vicky (Kaushal) Paaji, and two or three Punjabi films. I’m also going to London from here to do a film, which will release next April. So we’ll see you guys next year as well.

What is success to you?

Success is nothing but a celebration of your good deeds. I feel I have definitely done something really good in my past life. It is karma that I am getting so much love from fans in every project we do and everywhere we go.

Who is your inspiration? What keeps you going?

Gurunanak ji is my inspiration and it’s his blessings and guidance which takes us onwards and upwards in life.