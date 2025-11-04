Former Mrs World from India appointed as Director of UAE chapter of pageant

"What began as a personal dream has evolved into a lifelong mission," says Aditi Govitrikar, a former Mrs World champion from India.

Govitrikar has been appointed as the National Director for Mrs World UAE 2025 and 2026, she revealed in a heartfelt post on Monday.

"Life has a beautiful way of coming full circle," she said as she shared the letter she received from the Mrs World organisers. The letter reads: "We are writing you to award you the National Director License for UAE for 2025 and 2026. Our rules maintain we will not accept any delegate with the above title at the Mrs World Pageant unless it is the winner of your competition.

"With your International celebrity status and vast entertainment experience on and off the pageant stage, we have all the confidence in you and are extremely excited to watch you grow the Mrs UAE World name to positive new heights."

Govitrikar, who was India's first Mrs World, said that in her note that this is where her journey "of grace, purpose, and empowerment truly began".

She is an Indian actress, physician and former model. Govitrikar won the Mrs World title in 2001 and, from 1997 to 2004, was the only Indian supermodel with both a medical doctor and a psychologist qualification.