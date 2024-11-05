Indian folk singer Sharda Sinha in critical condition

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, reached out to the family of the folk singer Sharda Sinha to inquire about her health and offered all necessary assistance for her ongoing treatment.

The artist, known for her soul-stirring folk renditions during the Chhath festival, is critically ill and currently receiving care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Sinha, 72, has been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, since 2018. Her condition worsened on Monday, leading to her being placed on a ventilator.

According to an official statement from AIIMS, the singer is "harmodynamically stable but under constant monitoring."

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, has kept the fans informed about his mother's health, sharing updates through social media and media outlets.

The folk singer's decline in health has sparked widespread concern among her fans and well-wishers.

Sinha's career began in the 1970s and she went on to achieve national recognition for her work in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music.