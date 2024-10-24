'Indian films and fashion are having a very big moment': Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan poses during the trailer launch of her upcoming Hindi-language movie 'Jaane Jaan' in Mumbai on September 5, 2023. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about the impact the Indian fashion industry and cinema are making worldwide.

On Tuesday, Kapoor Khan attended the NDTV World Summit 2024 where she expressed her happiness on how Indian films, songs and dance are garnering global attention.

She said, "Indian films and fashion are having a very big moment. The entire world is talking about Indian films. Laapataa Ladies going out for the Oscars. People are watching films in our language which is great as we are also being true to our culture and heritage. I think they love the song and dance...They love the colour. They love to watch all of that. So that's why I think everybody gets hooked on it. Till today people talked about the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...lehenga because they connect with Indian culture, and song and dance...I feel very happy as people are now watching more content from India."

She added, "It is a great moment for the fashion industry because of its great craftsmanship. Indian heritage and their craftsman are finally getting their due. Everyone is always fascinated by our nation, our culture because it is such a great heritage and tradition," said Kapoor Khan.

Talking about the work front, Bebo has been in the spotlight for her latest project, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta.