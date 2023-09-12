Indian film producer Bhushan Kumar confirms biopic on Saroj Khan to be directed by Hansal Mehta

The project is in the writing stage, he adds

by CT Desk Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 11:04 AM

The legacy of ace choreographer Saroj Khan in Bollywood remains unmatched. Over a career spanning more than four decades, she crafted the choreography for more than 2000 songs, including iconic hits like Hawa Hawai, Ek Do Teen, and Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, among others. Although Saroj Khan passed away in 2020 due to a cardiac arrest, the latest reports indicate that director Hansal Mehta and producer Bhushan Kumar are joining forces to create a biographical film about her remarkable life.

According to Pinkvilla, the project is currently in the developmental stage and is set to commence production sometime in 2024.

“The biopic is presently in the writing stage and the team is planning to unleash the story in an episodic format. Saroj Khan’s journey in the industry is nothing short of an inspiration for millions of dancers across the globe, and Hansal is trying to be very thorough with his research." mentioned the report.

“The idea is to pay an ode to the contribution of Saroj Khan to the dancing community. While the world dances to the steps designed by her, very few know the efforts that went into reaching the position of being the best in the field."

Bhushan Kumar also affirmed the undertaking of the project in an interview with Pinkvilla. "We are working on Saroj ji’s biopic which Hansal sir is doing. Directed and created by Hansal Mehta. That’s in the writing stage. In OTT, you have to write a lot, and when it’s a biopic, it’s a lot more," he was quoted as saying.

