Indian director Siddique passes away following heart attack

The happy news was shared by Aiman's sister Minaal Khan on Instagram
Renowned Indian director Siddique passed away on Tuesday, August 8, according to media reports.
The filmmaker was admitted to a hospital after suffering from a heart attack on Monday. He had been undergoing treatment for liver disease and pneumonia.
The 69-year-old directed movies in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. His Bollywood movie Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan, was a superhit across India.
More to follow.
ALSO READ:
The happy news was shared by Aiman's sister Minaal Khan on Instagram
The actors have appeared together in various films including
In a statement, the photographer's family requested privacy to grieve and come to terms with his death
The actor and his director father Rakesh Roshan shared untold stories from the film on its 20th anniversary
The split was allegedly triggered by Millepied's affair with a 25-year-old climate activist
He was undergoing treatment for liver disease and pneumonia
The supermodel was diagnosed with the disease in 2012, along with her brother and mother