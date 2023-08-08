UAE

Indian director Siddique passes away following heart attack

The 69-year-old had been undergoing treatment for liver disease and pneumonia

File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 8:18 PM

Renowned Indian director Siddique passed away on Tuesday, August 8, according to media reports.

The filmmaker was admitted to a hospital after suffering from a heart attack on Monday. He had been undergoing treatment for liver disease and pneumonia.

The 69-year-old directed movies in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. His Bollywood movie Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan, was a superhit across India.

More to follow.

