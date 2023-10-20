Indian director Adithyan dies of heart attack at 47

Watch: Salman Khan fights Emraan Hashmi to save family, nation in revenge drama 'Tiger 3'
Indian television director Adithyan, widely recognised for his contributions to Malayalam shows, passed away at the age of 47. He experienced a cardiac arrest at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on October 19, reported Indian media.
Despite immediate medical attention at a private hospital, his life could not be saved, reported an Indian media outlet.
People can pay their last tribute to Adithyan at Bharat Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Uma Nair, known for her work in Malayalam soap operas, has paid her heartfelt tribute to Adithyan on Instagram.
Sharing a picture of the filmmaker, she wrote in Malayalam, “I don't know what to say. It's unfathomable that each person who held a special place in my life is gradually slipping away. What can I possibly say about you, my brother? I'm left speechless in trying to pay tribute to someone who guided me as a mentor in my acting journey and stood by me as a brother in my life. May God grant strength to your family to navigate through this challenging time.”
Malayalam TV serial actor Manoj Kumar has also paid his tribute.
The director was known for creating the popular serial Santhwanam, which premiered in September 2020. In addition to Santhwanam, he gained recognition for producing top-rated shows such as Amma and Venambadi, among others. Adithyan also helmed the serial Akashadoothu, a sequel to the 1993 Malayalam drama film of the same name, which received widespread acclaim.
His final project, Santhwanam, is currently airing on Asianet and Disney+ Hotstar in India.
