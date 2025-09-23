Indian Customs officials raid houses of actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan

As part of Operation Numkoor, Indian customs officials conducted raids at the residences of film actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan.

Raids followed the discovery that luxury cars were being smuggled into India via Bhutan without paying taxes.

Raids are being carried out at 30 locations in Kerala, including Kozhikode, on September 23.

According to customs sources, these vehicles are brought by middlemen from Bhutan and sold in India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salmaan has the Tamil and Telugu bilingual film, Kaantha in the pipeline. A teaser of the film was unveiled on the actor's 42nd birthday, focusing on an estranged relationship between a father and son.

Sukumaran was seen in Sarzameen, an action thriller film written and directed by Kayoze Irani.

Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, in collaboration with Star Studios, the film stars Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.