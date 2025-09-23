  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 23, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB mist.png36.1°C

Indian Customs officials raid houses of actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dulquer Salmaan

The raid at the actors' houses in Kochi in the south Indian state of Kerala is linked to suspected tax evasion by importing luxury cars from Bhutan

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 2:06 PM

Top Stories

Fire blazes through multiple floors in Al Barsha building in Dubai

Fire blazes through multiple floors in Al Barsha building in Dubai

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

Saudi Arabia announces the passing of its Grand Mufti

UAE food cluster: How minister's 'crazy idea' aims to create 20,000 jobs in next 6 years

UAE food cluster: How minister's 'crazy idea' aims to create 20,000 jobs in next 6 years

As part of Operation Numkoor, Indian customs officials conducted raids at the residences of film actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan.

Raids followed the discovery that luxury cars were being smuggled into India via Bhutan without paying taxes.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai flights: Emirates cancels several flights ahead of Super Typhoon Ragasa landfall

thumb-image

Ryder Cup fever grips Long Island as fans flock to Bethpage Black

thumb-image

Seed Group forges ties with Nawgati to modernise the UAE’s fuel retail and station management

thumb-image

UAE: Man awarded Dh250,000 after car accident leaves him amputated, traumatised

thumb-image

Recognition of Palestinian state brings no relief for exhausted Gazans

 

Raids are being carried out at 30 locations in Kerala, including Kozhikode, on September 23.

According to customs sources, these vehicles are brought by middlemen from Bhutan and sold in India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salmaan has the Tamil and Telugu bilingual film, Kaantha in the pipeline. A teaser of the film was unveiled on the actor's 42nd birthday, focusing on an estranged relationship between a father and son.

Sukumaran was seen in Sarzameen, an action thriller film written and directed by Kayoze Irani.

Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, in collaboration with Star Studios, the film stars Sukumaran, Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan.