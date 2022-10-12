Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to mark appearance in Bollywood film

While it’s tough to pick from an amazing repertoire, here are the films that have had the greatest impact on us
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to appear in Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-led Double XL, a Bollywood film on two plus-sized women chasing their dreams.
Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life dramedy challenges bodyweight stereotypes and aims to send a meaningful message that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.
Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra join Sonakshi and Huma as male protagonists in the film which spans across New Delhi, Meerut, and Mumbai.
The ace cricketer will mark a special cameo in the film. Talking about his "instinctive" decision to appear in Double XL, Shikhar said, "As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”
Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz, Double XL is slated to arrive in theaters on November 4, 2022.
Rahul Koli passed away at age 10; his family held a prayer meet for him in his hometown
While his contemporaries slowed down and took a back seat, Bachchan worked relentlessly for the past fifty years
The actor is referred to as the man for all seasons and all kinds of films
The performance will be a showcase of Shobana’s own spectacular group choreographies in diverse styles
Lynch credited the director with uniquely interpreting a historical story for a modern audience
Kanye's recent controversial behaviour includes social media posts slammed as anti-Semitic