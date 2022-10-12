Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to mark appearance in Bollywood film

'Double XL' stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in lead roles

By CT Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 11:11 AM

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is set to appear in Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-led Double XL, a Bollywood film on two plus-sized women chasing their dreams.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life dramedy challenges bodyweight stereotypes and aims to send a meaningful message that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.

Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra join Sonakshi and Huma as male protagonists in the film which spans across New Delhi, Meerut, and Mumbai.

The ace cricketer will mark a special cameo in the film. Talking about his "instinctive" decision to appear in Double XL, Shikhar said, "As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what.”

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz, Double XL is slated to arrive in theaters on November 4, 2022.