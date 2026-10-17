Indian composer Anirudh Ravichander to marry Kavya Maran in November, Telangana CM says

Indian music composer Anirudh Ravichander and IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are reportedly tying the knot next month. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has confirmed on social media that their wedding reception will be held in Chennai on November 21.

Reddy shared photos and videos of Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, meeting him at his residence in Jubilee Hills and inviting him to the reception.

“Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran,” the post on Telangana CMO's X handle read.

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Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Honâble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran.



The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudhâ¦ pic.twitter.com/eMnnHSmAkb — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also been reportedly invited to the wedding reception. Photos of Anirudh with Kavya's parents inviting Vijay have surfaced on social media.

Indian media reports say the couple will get married in Greece on November 11. Despite months of speculation about the couple's wedding, there has been no official statement from Anirudh, Kavya or their families so far.

When did dating rumours begin?

Rumours about their relationship surfaced in 2025, when a post on Reddit claimed that the two were dating and that their families were discussing marriage.

However, Anirudh had dismissed the speculation at the time, responding on social media: “Marriage ah? lol... Chill out guys... please stop spreading rumours.”

In June this year, Anirudh's uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra, appeared to confirm the wedding during an interview with KPTV. "I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married,” he said.

The announcement of the November 21 reception has now added to the anticipation surrounding the wedding, which is expected to draw attention from the entertainment and cricket worlds.

Who are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran?

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most successful music composers in South Indian cinema, known for his work in several major films, including Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi and Coolie.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and serves as an executive director at Sun TV Network. She is also the owner of Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.