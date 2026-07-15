Indian comedy star Sunil Grover to perform in Dubai this August

The Indian comedian will bring his iconic characters, including Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati, to Coca-Cola Arena on August 21

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 15 Jul 2026, 5:00 PM
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Fans of Indian comedy are in for a treat as comedian and actor Sunil Grover is set to perform live in Dubai next month.

The much-loved entertainer will take to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, August 21, for a Hindi-language comedy show presented by Midas Events and Eva Live Middle East, in partnership with Milestone Entertainment and Heart and Soul Productions.

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Known for his memorable television characters, including Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, Grover has built a loyal following over nearly three decades through his comedy, impersonations and live performances.

The show is expected to feature some of his most popular characters, audience interactions, and observational comedy that have made him one of India's best-known entertainers.

The show will begin at 8pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm. Ticket details are expected to be announced soon.

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