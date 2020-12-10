Indian comedian Amit Tandon to take stage in Dubai for the first time in months

He plans to venture into more personal spaces with his comedy this time around

The stage is set, and the stand-up comics are ready to perform, sans fear. The credo is: in this period of gloom, we all deserve a good laugh. And what’s got them raring to deliver the rib-ticklers in front of a live audience, after months of entertaining via Zoom rooms, is their confidence in how authorities are taking all precautions for the return of live acts.

Today, Amit Tandon — who has been trending on Netflix for his comic act, Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies — will take the stage (from 6pm onwards) at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, for the first time after nine months. Talking about his decision to perform live, he says, “I saw how safety concerns were addressed for a few other comedians who have performed in Dubai. It’s what got me here compared to other places,” said the comedian, who is known as a middle-class family man.

He plans to venture into more personal spaces this time around. “The show would be about elements that are closer to me, including the challenges I’ve faced in my life. In short, there will be more storytelling and more takeaways,” he explained.

Tandon insists we need more laughs in the world, and shares how he himself listens to a lot of comedy, which works quite effectively as a therapy for him. “Especially, when I am feeling a bit low. You can be alone and still laugh, which can make a huge difference in your life. In the current times, you either can’t go out or don’t want to go out. With all the pressure that comes from sitting at home, we all need an outlet. When you watch or listen to a comic act, at least for those few minutes, you forget all about your worries and have a good laugh,” he signs off.

Next week, watch Jeeveshu Ahluwalia’s Uncommon Sense

On December 18, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will take over the stage for his first live act during the pandemic. He plans to bring with him a set of new jokes for the show, Uncommon Sense at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai (8.30pm onwards). “Dubai has always stepped up for its people and people who visit. The safety measures in the time of Covid-19 that Dubai is taking makes it easy for any artist to be fully confident of performing without any fear,” he said.

purva@khaleejtimes.com