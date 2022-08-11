Indian art festival to take place in Abu Dhabi

Azadi Art Festival is organised on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day

By CT Desk Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 4:51 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 4:52 PM

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is organising an art festival to mark India's 75th Independence Day. Azadi Art Festival, the three-day art event, starting August 13, will celebrate Indian art and artists in a unique way with Artscrafts, an art enthusiast's one-stop destination for all things art.

Founder and CEO Anil Kejriwal said, “Indian art is being watched with respect and wonder by the rest of the world. The depth of Indian art has been a topic of research for many. It is because of the versatility that we bring into our creative domain. Our artists and their works are diverse in many ways but united in representing the true spirit of India. We are extremely proud that we are bringing in so many artworks and artists under one roof.”

The festival at the embassy will put on display children's best works from an inter-school competition that took place in June at Dunes International School, Abu Dhabi. Apart from artworks by Indian expats, the festival will also see artworks of artists from India. Their creations have been shipped to the UAE for the exhibition, which will be inaugurated at 10am on August 13. It is a free-to-attend event.

With over 50 artists taking part in the festival, visitors will have an artistic time where they can see live paintings, listen to different speakers, and attend art workshops for both adults and kids. Little ones will have their own event which will earn them medals and t-shirts as prizes for participation.

Azadi Art Festival will end on August 15 with its closing ceremony taking place at 3pm. All awards will be distributed by Artscrafts in presence of notable personalities.