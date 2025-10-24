Indian advertising legend Piyush Pandey passes away

Advertising legend Piyush Pandey has passed away. He was 70.

The news of Pandey's demise was shared by columnist Suhel Seth on X, this Friday morning.

"Deeply deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of the genius that my dearest friend Piyush Pandey was. India has not lost a just a great advertising mind but a true patriot and a fine fine gentleman. Now the heavens will dance to Mile Sur Mera Tumhara (May my rhythm match with yours)," he posted.

Pandey started his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), beginning as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side. With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising.

He's the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.

Offering his condolences, filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid tribute to Pandey in his own advertising way.

"The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey," Mehta wrote.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also mourned the demise of the advertising icon.

"Truly at a loss for words to express my sadness at the demise of Padma Shri Piyush Pandey. A phenomenon in the world of advertising, his creative genius redefined storytelling, giving us unforgettable and timeless narratives. To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit. I will always cherish our engaging interactions. He leaves behind a deep void that will be hard to fill. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

In 2004, Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.