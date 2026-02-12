Indian actress Sreeleela balances studies, showbiz to become a doctor

The star of Indian blockbusters such as 'Guntur Kaaram', 'Bhagavanth Kesari', 'Dhamaka' and 'Parasakthi', attended her graduation ceremony in Mumbai recently

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 12 Feb 2026, 10:11 AM
  Share:

Indian actress Sreeleela, who has starred in the Telugu movies Guntur Kaaram, Bhagavanth Kesari and this year's Tamil period drama Parasakthi, is now a doctor.

Videos and photographs of her at the convocation ceremony have turned wildly popular on social media.

Viewers expressed surprise at how the actress, now a popular name in Indian cinema, managed to a demanding career in showbiz and complete her MBBS at the same time.

Sreeleela, who shot to nationwide fame for performing in the Kissik song in Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2 (2024), began her medical studies in 2020 at the DY Patil Medical College in Mumbai, according to Indian media reports.

A course in medicine can be demanding on its own. An MBBS course in India typically involves five to six years of rigorous study and clinical training, followed by medical postings and other examinations.