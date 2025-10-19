Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra welcomes baby boy, shares news on social media

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP politician Raghav Chadha have announced the birth of her baby boy on October 19, delighting fans and well-wishers across India and beyond.

The actress took to her social media accounts to share the happy news, expressing her gratitude and excitement as she embarks on this new chapter of motherhood.

On Instagram she wrote: He's finally here! Our Baby Boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.

While Parineeti has kept details about her baby’s name and other specifics private for now, fans flooded her posts with congratulatory messages, celebrating the joyous milestone in her life.

In August, the couple announced the pregnancy news. The announcement had come through a beautifully curated photo featuring a cake placed on a silver platter, adorned with delicate white flowers. The centerpiece showcased two golden baby feet alongside the inscription “1 + 1 = 3”—a sweet nod to their growing family. “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” read the caption on their joint post.

Parineeti, known for her versatile roles in films such as Ishaqzaade, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Hasee Toh Phasee, has often shared glimpses of her personal life with her followers, balancing her film career with her growing family.

The actress' announcement has sparked a wave of social media love, with friends, co-stars, and fans alike congratulating her and expressing excitement over the newest addition to the family.