Indian actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66

The popstar took home nine of the 11 awards she was up for, including artist of the year
Indian actor Rio Kapadia, who was known for his work in films such as ‘Chak De! India’, ‘Dil Chahta Hain’, and ‘Mardaani’, passed away at the age of 66. He was last seen in ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’.
The last rites of the late actor will be held on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon. The actor is survived by his wife, Maria Farah, and kids Aman and Veer.
In his career, Kapadia has starred in a number of critically praised films with an impressive cast. He has appeared in films such as Shah Rukh Khan's 'Happy New Year.' He has also appeared in ‘Khuda Hafiz’, ‘Mardaani’, ‘Dil Chahta Hain’, and more films.
Apart from films, he also acted in several popular Indian daily soaps like ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, among others.
In his last post on Instagram, he shared his picture and wrote in the caption, “Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris on the eve from the Eiffel Tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city.
His sudden demise has left his family and friends in sudden shock.
ALSO READ:
The popstar took home nine of the 11 awards she was up for, including artist of the year
Fans can be often seen crowding outside this sprawling sea-facing mansion and waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the star
Sunny Deol is also seen enjoying with friends in the US, post the success of 'Gadar 2'
Actress Ridhi Dogra shared a touching anecdote from the set
The actor expresses gratitude to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for assuming the majority of parenting duties, enabling him to concentrate on his work
The 'Sholay' actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for kidney-related issues last week
The veteran actor recently inaugurated a school library in his hometown to honour his father's legacy
The Japanese artiste's show will take place on September 24